StockNews.com Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.11.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
