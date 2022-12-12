StockNews.com Upgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to “Buy”

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPLP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

