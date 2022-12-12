Substratum (SUB) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Substratum has a market cap of $267,960.45 and approximately $5.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072608 USD and is down -14.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

