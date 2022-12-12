Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,015,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,337,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUPN stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.