SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,686,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.72% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

About Berkshire Grey

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.