SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.76 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.31.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

