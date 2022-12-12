SVB Wealth LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

