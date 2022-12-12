SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

