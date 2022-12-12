SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

