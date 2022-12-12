SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $94,782,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com Stock Performance

About JD.com

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.