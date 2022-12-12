SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

