SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.1 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $528.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.00 and its 200-day moving average is $488.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

