SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in General Mills by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

