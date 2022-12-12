SVB Wealth LLC Sells 716 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nestlé by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $116.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.89. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

