SVB Wealth LLC Sells 853 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $346.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

