SVB Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $119.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

