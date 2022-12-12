Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives SEK 182.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 185.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 20.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

