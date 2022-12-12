Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) Critical Analysis

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Syneos Health and DNAPrint Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 6 4 0 2.40 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Syneos Health presently has a consensus target price of $56.90, suggesting a potential upside of 65.60%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

This table compares Syneos Health and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 5.31% 14.01% 5.69% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Syneos Health has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syneos Health and DNAPrint Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $5.21 billion 0.68 $234.83 million $2.75 12.49 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

Summary

Syneos Health beats DNAPrint Genomics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

