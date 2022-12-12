Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sysco were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 158,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

