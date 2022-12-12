Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up approximately 2.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tapestry worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TPR opened at $36.39 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.