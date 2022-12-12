Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

