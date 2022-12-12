TD Securities Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CR. ATB Capital increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.97.
Crew Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$6.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
