TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.08.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 496,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

