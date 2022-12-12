Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Barclays raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.29.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.06 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$57.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.02. The stock has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

