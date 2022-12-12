Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Buys £10,290 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) insider Magdalene Miller acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £10,290 ($12,547.25).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

TEM stock opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.79) on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.59 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.23). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

