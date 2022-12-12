Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 732.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.