Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $179.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

