Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $179.05 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

