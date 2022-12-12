Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $176.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.47.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

