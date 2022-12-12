Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,325,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,634,000 after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

