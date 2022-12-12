The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

TSE:DSG opened at C$93.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$72.94 and a 52-week high of C$106.57.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

