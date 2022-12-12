The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $32.51 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

