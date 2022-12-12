The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.