The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

