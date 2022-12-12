Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,419 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PTC were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

PTC opened at $121.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,430,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,507 shares of company stock worth $21,619,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

