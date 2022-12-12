Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 100,615 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Qorvo worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after buying an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

