Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 86,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

