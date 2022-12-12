Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.