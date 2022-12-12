Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.62.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.02 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.