Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,368 shares of company stock valued at $181,266. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.81. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.