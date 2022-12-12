TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.68-$22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TDG opened at $609.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.62 and a 200-day moving average of $585.49. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $697.67.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

