Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £148.32 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($180.86).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Nick Roberts acquired 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 789 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($182.79).

Travis Perkins Trading Up 2.4 %

TPK opened at GBX 947 ($11.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.15. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 876.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 929.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Travis Perkins

A number of brokerages have commented on TPK. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,110 ($13.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 910 ($11.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,434.38 ($17.49).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

