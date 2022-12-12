Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 48.42% 66.39% 40.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 4.44 $417.28 million $4.33 5.12

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

