Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 96,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 379,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

