TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Financial Contrast

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold N/A -12.52% -9.79% Timberline Resources N/A -31.33% -30.19%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TRX Gold and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 247.00%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 5.80 -$6.22 million ($0.03) -10.57 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.70

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timberline Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

(Get Rating)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.