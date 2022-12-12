Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tryg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Tryg A/S Stock Down 3.5 %

Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

