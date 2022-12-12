U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,507 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $94,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

NYSE USB opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

