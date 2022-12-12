UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

