UBS Group Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.47) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.00) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.63) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.91 ($8.33) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.39. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.