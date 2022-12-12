Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UGP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 901,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,664 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

